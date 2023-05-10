Three Students Injured In Pennsbury Bus Crash, District Says

It happened near 198 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road, on the boarder of Falls and Middletown Townships on May 10, Pennsbury Public Relations Supervisor Jennifer Neill said.

Three students suffered "minor" injuries, Neill wrote. The bus was carrying students from Bucks County Technical High School and Conwell Egan Catholic High School, she added.

Neill disputed reports that 10 students were hurt in the accident.

"My transportation department said there were three students with minor injuries," she said. "I'm not sure where reports of the additional seven are coming from."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.