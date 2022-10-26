'It's A Disgrace': Phillies Fans Scramble For World Series Tickets

A week that started off celebratory for Phillies fans is turning sour scoring tickets to the World Series is proving difficult.

The team defeated the San Diego Padres to clinch their place in the World Series Sunday, Oct. 23, after Bryce Harper clobbered a two-run, go-ahead homer to deep left field in the bottom of the eighth.

So, naturally, fans want to be at the World Series in person in show of support.

The Phillies organization itself is running a lottery on its website, where fans can enter for a chance to purchase a seat at Citizens Bank Park for games three, four, and five (games one, two, six, and seven are set to be played at Minute Maid Park in Houston).

But the lottery only offers a chance to buy tickets, leaving many fans at the mercy of third-party vendors charging upwards of $1,000 for standing-room-only admission.

"It is so sad that the die heart fans like me who went through the good, bad, and ugly games can’t get a World Series ticket because of the cost of tickets," said one fan in a Phillies Facebook group.

"It's a disgrace, I feel."

"Phillies did awesome. But the price of tickets is ridiculous," wrote another supporter.

"Fans who cheer them on can't afford the tickets. Is this how you repay the fans?"

One long-time Phillies fan who hoped to buy tickets even before the team had claimed the National League pennant watched the prices spike in real-time.

James DiLoreto told NJ.com he had just purchased two tickets for $420 each from SeatGeek.com when he got an email saying the purchase couldn't be completed. He then found the same seats listed again on the site, marked up to $1,991 each, he told the outlet.

The high demand for tickets has also attracted scammers. A Phillies fan Facebook group warned followers Tuesday that it had been inundated with fraudulent posts advertising tickets at too-good-to-be-true prices.

The chaos has even forced some fans to buy tickets to the games in Houston instead. Admission to Minute Maid Park is about half the price of tickets to the games in Philly, making the trip potentially cheaper even with airfare and lodging included, Fox29 has reported.

Fans can still enter for a chance to buy tickets on the Phillies website until 11:59 Tuesday night, and winners will be announced starting Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to CBS News.

The Phillies will face off against the Houston Astros in game one of the 2022 World Series on Friday, Oct. 28 in Houston at 8 p.m. EDT.

