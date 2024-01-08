Philadelphia police said they were called to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children around 5:15 p.m. when the victim showed up in a private vehicle with two gunshot wounds. His condition was eventually stabilized, officials said.

Investigators believe the child shot himself on the 3500 block of Joyce Street in Kensington.

Rhamique Topping surrendered to police later that evening, according to the department. He is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in addition to reckless endangerment, authorities said.

Bail was set at 10 percent of $50,000 during his arraignment hearing on Monday, Jan. 8, court records show.

