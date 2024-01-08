Partly Cloudy 44°

Rhamique Topping Charged After Child Shoots Self: Police

A 33-year-old man faces reckless endangerment charges after a 5-year-old shot himself in the leg twice on Sunday, Jan. 7, authorities say. 

Rhamique Topping; Philadelphia police&nbsp;

Rhamique Topping; Philadelphia police 

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Philadelphia police said they were called to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children around 5:15 p.m. when the victim showed up in a private vehicle with two gunshot wounds. His condition was eventually stabilized, officials said. 

Investigators believe the child shot himself on the 3500 block of Joyce Street in Kensington. 

Rhamique Topping surrendered to police later that evening, according to the department. He is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in addition to reckless endangerment, authorities said. 

Bail was set at 10 percent of $50,000 during his arraignment hearing on Monday, Jan. 8, court records show. 

