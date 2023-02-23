Victim Of Rt. 611 Crash 'Thought The Best Of People'

Funeral services have been set for the 32-year-old woman who died of injuries sustained in a Ridgelsville crash last weekend.

Anna "Anya" Hauber, of Nockamixon Township, was adopted with her sister was born in Russia and adopted by her parents, Charles and Karen Hauber, of Broomall, on Dec. 2, 2005 — along with her younger sister, Kristina, according to her obituary.

Anya studied graphic design at Delaware County Community College after graduating from the Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School in June 2010, her obituary reads. She enjoyed cooking, ballet in her teen years, playing volleyball and was being remembered as "sweet and gentle."

"She thought the best of people and treated everyone with kindness," her obituary reads.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Saviour in Wayne, PA. A reception and visitation will follow.

Click here for Anya Hauber's complete obituary and service information.

