SEEN HER? Warminster Girl, 16, Reported Missing

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help to locate a Warminster teen girl who was reported missing Wednesday.

Adora Wilson,16, was last seen walking out of the Valley Youth House in Warminster on Sunday, according to the Warminster Township Police Department.

Wilson is described as a black female, 5'5" tall, and 145 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair, police said.

She was last seen wearing a brown winter coat with fur on the hood, a yellow headband, black pants, and a black backpack, police said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Warminster Township Police Department at (215) 672-1000 or submit an anonymous tip on the CRIMEWATCH website.

