SEEN HER? Suburban Philly Woman Wanted For Meth Possession, Police Say

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help locating a woman who they say is wanted for methamphetamine possession.

Jennifer L. Seller, 37, of Hatfield was found with a clear baggie filled with meth when she was picked up on a warrant out of Montgomery County on June 20, according to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sellers is asked to submit a tip on CrimeWatch or contacting the department at 215-345-4143.

