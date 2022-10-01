Rowdy Group Assaults Bowling Alley Manager In Bucks County: Police

Police are looking to identify a rowdy group of people who they say assaulted a bowling alley manager in Bucks County over the weekend.

Five people were being disruptive at Penndel Bowling Center just after midnight Sunday, Penndel Borough police said.

When one of the managers asked the group to leave, they "ganged up on him" and assaulted him before fleeing in an SUV, according to police.

The extent of the victim's injuries were unknown.

Police are looking at surveillance cameras to help identify the suspects.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Penndel Borough Police Department at (215) 757-5152.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.