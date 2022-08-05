Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Puppy Thief Puts Dog In Purse, Walks Out Of Philadelphia Shelter

Cecilia Levine
Puppy thieves Photo Credit: PSPCA

Authorities in Pennsylvania are on the lookout for two women, one of whom took a puppy right from its kennel at an animal shelter, put it in her purse and walked away.

The incident happened at the PSPCA headquarters in Philadelphia Mother's Day around 2:20 p.m., officials said.

Video shows the woman taking the small, white terrier mix out of her kennel and placed it in her purse. 

The stolen puppy had been adopted by a family anxiously awaiting a new family member and only remained in shelter for her spay surgery which was scheduled for tomorrow.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in question is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone who sees the woman with the puppy is urged to call 911.

The organization’s Humane Law Enforcement team and the police are investigating this incident and working to bring the offender to justice.

Leniency may be considered if the puppy is returned to the shelter immediately and in a safe manner.

