Woman Who Aimed Gun At Falls Township Cop Arrested In NJ: Police

Karen Stevens-Nunez was arrested in Trenton on Monday morning, July 1, Falls Township police said.

In a criminal complaint, authorities said an officer was dispatched for a wellness check at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 29. The officer found Stevens-Nunez in the Fairless Hills Self Storage parking lot at 495 South Oxford Valley Road.

The officer pulled behind her car as she sat outside near the opened driver's side door, police wrote.

When authorities said she pulled out a black handgun and aimed it at him, the officer pulled around and demanded over the loudspeaker that she drop the weapon, according to the complaint. Stevens-Nunez then got back in her car and sped off, police said.

A brief chase ensued on South Oxford Valley Road, continuing to Trenton Road. Police said she was seen yelling out the window and "display(ing) the firearm in a cardboard box."

The officer reached speeds of up to 89 mph before losing sight of Stevens-Nunez on South Olds Boulevard, authorities said.

Police said she was taken into custody in Trenton on charges of aggravated assault and fleeing or attempting to elude.

