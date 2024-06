The victim was shot on the 3400 block of Crystal Street around 1 p.m. and taken to St. Christopher's Hospital where she died, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered as of Friday evening, PPD said. Police are on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD’s tip line at 215-686-8477.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.