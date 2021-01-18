Police: Man Violates Abuse Protection Order, Follows Woman To Bucks County Gas Station

A 34-year-old man was arrested for violating a Protection From Abuse order that a local woman had against him, authorities said.

Police got a complaint from the woman that she had pulled into a New Falls Road gas station, where she had been followed by Brett Schubert around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 14 in Falls Township, police said.

Police were able to track down the vehicle leaving the gas station and sopped it nearby.

Schubert was arrested for violation of the PFA and was arraigned and bail set at $900,000. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim, authorities said.

Schubert was unable to post bail and sent to BCP.

