Police ID Woman Found Shot Dead In Philadelphia Basement

Police have identified the woman found unresponsive in a Philadelphia basement over the weekend, reports CBS3.

Deja Monae Lewis, 25, was found with three gunshot wounds in the basement of the home in the 2000 block of Napfle Avenue shortly before noon on Saturday, Oct. 8, continues the outlet.

Lewis was rushed to a hospital where she died from her wounds a few hours later. Lewis's last registered address was also on the 2000 block of Napfle Avenue. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. To read the full story by CBS3, click here.

