Police: Home Health Aide From NJ Stole $3.9K In Unauthorized Checks From Bucks Woman

A home health aide from Trenton, NJ was arrested after stealing $3,900 from a Bucks County, PA resident by writing 21 unauthorized checks to herself, authorities said.

The victim’s son-in-law notified police on Dec. 28, 2020, that he discovered a total of 21 unauthorized checks were written to J’Nai Williams, who had been working with the victim since September 2019, Upper Makefield police said.

Six of the 21 checks were authorized by the victim, but the total monetary amount of those six checks were changed without authorization, police said.

The monetary loss associated with the 21 checks totaled $3,900, police said.

An investigation revealed that Williams had been forging checks for a four-month time period from September 2020 to December of 2020, police said.

Williams was confronted by the victim’s son-in-law and ultimately admitted to the forging of the checks, police said.

Williams reportedly said that she forged the checks because her bills were accumulating and she needed the extra money to cover her expenses, police said.

Williams was subsequently charged by the Upper Makefield Police Department with forgery, fraud, receiving stolen property, and theft by unlawful taking.

Williams is awaiting trial.

