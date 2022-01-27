Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Perkasie: Police

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday in Perkasie, authorities said.

It happened near the South Perkasie Hotel, also known as "The Perk," on East Walnut Street and South Main Street," local police said around 7 p.m. on Facebook.

The male victim was taken to an area hospital with head and neck injuries, authorities said.

Police urged motorists to avoid the area as the intersection was expected to be closed for several hours.

Further details were not immediately known.

