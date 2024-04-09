Mostly Cloudy 68°

Fake Cop Scammed Elderly Couple Out Of $30K In Bucks County: Authorities

A fraudster claiming to be a Warwick police officer shook down a township couple over the weekend, according to officials. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Warwick Township
Mac Bullock
Township police said the scammer called an elderly couple in the Hidden Ponds neighborhood and claimed he had arrested their adult daughter. 

The victims handed over more than $30,000 for a "cash bail," investigators said. 

"Unfortunately, this is a common scam," township police said. "We will do everything we can to try and recover our victims' lost money, but we have little evidence. Please be alert, and share this information with friends and relatives." 

Anyone who spotted a suspicious car near Hidden Ponds on Saturday, April 6 is asked to call detectives at 215-343-6102 or email warwickpolice@comcast.net

