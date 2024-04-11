FBI Takes Down Philadelphia Drug Trafficking Ring: 17 Arrested, 43 Pounds Of Drugs Seized: AG

Vincent Lofton, 60, one of the alleged heads of the trafficking network, was arrested, along with 16 other people at various locations after search warrants were executed Tuesday, April 9, Attorney General Michelle Henry, said. He was arraigned Wednesday and bail was set at $1 million.

Investigators served more than a dozen search warrants at homes and on vehicles vehicles, and a financial institution.

Others arrested include Jose Escobedo, Tamika Leggett, Haneefah Gladden, Charressa Hopkins, Shanice Lofton, Kiyon Dennis, Bruce Rozier, Shawn Grady, Victor Christmas, Robert Nelson, Phillip Jackson, Nymir Brown, Steven Pittman, Dante Primo, Philip Curtis, and Anthony Jones.

Agents seized 15 firearms (10 handguns and 5 long guns); nearly 10 pounds of powder and crack cocaine; 33 pounds of marijuana; other narcotics, paraphernalia, and cutting agents; $65,630 cash.

The Office of Attorney General and Federal Bureau of Investigation were assisted by law enforcement partners from the Philadelphia Police Department, Philadelphia Sheriff’s Department, Radnor Township Police Department, Borough of Hatboro Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Burlington County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s Office, and Pennsylvania State Police.

The cases will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Daniel Sweeney of the Office of Attorney General Drug Strike Force Section. All charges are accusations. The defendants are innocent unless and until proven guilty.

