Police & Fire

North Philly Woman Dies In House Fire: Report

Mac Bullock
A North Philly woman died in a house fire on the 1100 block of Jefferson Street Tuesday afternoon, according to a report.
A North Philadelphia woman died in a house fire on Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to a report from 6ABC

The blaze broke out at around 3:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Jefferson Street in the city's Yorktown neighborhood, the outlet wrote. 

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was found dead on the building's first floor after firefighters extinguished the flames, the report added. 

Click here for the full story from 6ABC

