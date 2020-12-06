No-Show Pennsylvania Contractor Scammed Client Out Of $19K, Authorities Say

A 37-year-old Bucks County contractor with an expired license was accused of charging a client more than $19,000 for a home improvement project then failing to complete it, authorities said.

A resident on the 100 block of Tall Oaks Drive in Hilltown Township (Bucks County) told police that they entered into an agreement with Jared Frank Hummer, of Veteran's Home Improvements, for a project in October 2019, local police said.

Hummer agreed to supply and replace 23 three windows, remodel a bathroom, and make some improvements to a second bathroom, police said.

But sometime during the project, problems began.

A subsequent investigation found the client paid Hummer more than $19,000 before the project, but never received the new windows -- and other work was left incomplete, Hilltown police said.

It was later discovered that Hummer's Pennsylvania Home Improvement Contractor (PA HIC) license had expired.

As a result, Hummer was charged with three counts of home improvement fraud, one count of deceptive or fraudulent business practices, one count of theft by deception and one count of receiving stolen property, police said.

Source: Hilltown Township PD/CimeWatchPA

