NJ Man Agrees To Sex With Person Posing As PA Girl, 13: Police

A 39-year-old New Jersey man who agreed to have sex with a person posing as a juvenile from Pennsylvania has been arrested, authorities said.

Dariusz Blaszczyk, of Ewing, was nabbed at the Center Square Towers parking lot on North Broad Street in Doylestown, where he tried to meet the "13-year-old girl" around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, Central Bucks Regional police said.

He initiated the conversation with the "minor" on the Meet Me app and sent multiple text messages requesting sexual acts, police said.

Police did not specify who was posing as the young girl.

Blaszczyk has been charged with corruption of minors, authorities said.

He was remanded to the county jail in lieu of $40,000 bail.

