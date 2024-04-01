Likely not. But her plane may have flown right over your head if you were in the area, according to a Reddit page designated to track her private jet.

The pop star's Falcon 7X landed at Philadelphia International Airport on Easter Sunday, according to the page run by UCF student Jack Sweeney. The jet took off Monday morning, April 1, bound for Burbank, CA, the page shows.

Swift's lawyers recently threatened legal action against Sweeney and his company GRNDCTRL LLC.

Sweeney's attorneys, however, said in a letter that there is nothing illegal about the celebrity jet-tracking pages.

Sweeney notoriously had 30 of his celebrity jet-tracking Twitter accounts banned by Elon Musk after he bought the the platform.

Sweeney's account designated to Swift saw heightened activity earlier this year amid her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as the Suepr Bowl coincided with The Eras Tour leg in Japan.

The two have been going steady and were recently spotted vacationing together in the Bahamas.

