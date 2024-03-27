Temple Student Struck By Vehicle During Philly Half Marathon, Loved Ones Say

Bridget Frame was struck from behind near mile 9.5, leaving her with bilateral compound fractures in both legs, said her aunt and GoFundMe organizer Kathleen Moran.

She underwent surgery this week and will be out of work and wheelchair-bound for the next several months, her aunt says.

"Bridget is a senior at Temple University, graduating this May with her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Philosophy," Moran wrote.

"She is a part of the university honors program, President of Sigma Alpha Iota National Music Fraternity, and the Chief of Staff for Temple Student Government. Bridget loves school as well as the job she’s had throughout college, working security at Target."

The crowdfunding effort has raised over $12,000 since the campaign launched on Tuesday – money that Moran says will "help Bridget return to normal life and pay her medical bills" in the meantime.

Click here to support the recovery fund on GoFundMe.com.

