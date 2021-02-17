Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Newtown Police Warn Residents Of Scammers Posing As Arrested Family Members In Need Of Bail

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Newtown Township police are urging residents to be aware of any calls from scammers posing as arrested family members in need of bail money, authorities said.
Newtown Township police are urging residents to be aware of any calls from scammers posing as arrested family members in need of bail money, authorities said. Photo Credit: Newtown Township Police Department Facebook

Local police are urging residents to be aware of any calls from scammers posing as arrested family members in need of bail money.

A Newtown resident told police that she had received a phone call around noon on Monday from someone who claimed to be her granddaughter, according to the Newtown Township Police Department.

The scammer apparently used the granddaughter’s actual name and claimed she was arrested after a car accident and needed bail money, police said.

The scammer then put “her attorney” on the phone who said that bail was set at $18,000, police said.

The "attorney" explained that $9,500 would ensure the granddaughter’s release and told the resident to withdraw the money from her bank account, police said. 

The resident was then told to put the money in an envelope and to provide her address so a courier could retrieve the money, police said.

A courier, who the resident described as a white male approximately in his mid-twenties, took the envelope around 4:30 pm, police said.

The resident did not realize it was a scam until she spoke with her daughter after the incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.