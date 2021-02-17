Newtown Police Warn Residents Of Scammers Posing As Arrested Family Members In Need Of Bail

Local police are urging residents to be aware of any calls from scammers posing as arrested family members in need of bail money.

A Newtown resident told police that she had received a phone call around noon on Monday from someone who claimed to be her granddaughter, according to the Newtown Township Police Department.

The scammer apparently used the granddaughter’s actual name and claimed she was arrested after a car accident and needed bail money, police said.

The scammer then put “her attorney” on the phone who said that bail was set at $18,000, police said.

The "attorney" explained that $9,500 would ensure the granddaughter’s release and told the resident to withdraw the money from her bank account, police said.

The resident was then told to put the money in an envelope and to provide her address so a courier could retrieve the money, police said.

A courier, who the resident described as a white male approximately in his mid-twenties, took the envelope around 4:30 pm, police said.

The resident did not realize it was a scam until she spoke with her daughter after the incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

