Missing Florida Lyft Driver With Philly Ties Has Died, Daughter Confirms

Gary Levin, the 74-year-old Philadelphia native and Lyft driver who went missing in Florida a week ago, has died, his daughter Linsday DiBetta has announced.

Levin was last heard from on Monday, Jan. 30 while driving fares around the Palm Beach Gardens area, his daughter had previously said. Days later, police found the senior's car stolen in North Carolina, and then discovered human remains near his last known location in Florida, as Daily Voice reported.

Authorities in Florida have not publicly identified those remains.

But on Tuesday, Feb. 7, DiBetta said in a public Facebook post that the search for her father had concluded.

"I wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and prayers throughout this nightmare situation," she wrote. "At this time my family and I are asking for privacy so we can process the unfortunate information we have received."

According to NBC Philadelphia, Levin grew up in Northeast Philly's Mayfair neighborhood on McKinley Street. He raised his family in Richboro, Bucks County, and only moved to Florida in retirement, the outlet reports.

The case remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.