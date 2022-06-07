Contact Us
Man Walks Into Philly Law Office, Sexually Assaults Worker, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
The alleged suspect.
The alleged suspect. Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say walked into a Philadelphia law office and sexually assaulted a worker on Tuesday, July 5.

The suspect — pictured above — entered the building on North 13th Street, went to the eighth floor, and walked into the unlocked office, where he sexually assaulted the unnamed victim around 2:15 p.m., Philadelphia police said.

The man was last seen walking south on 13th Street, police said.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black T-shirt, blue jeans with a black and silver belt, and a gold watch on his left wrist, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

