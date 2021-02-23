Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Man Facing 8 Years In Prison For Traveling To PA For Sex Agent Posing As Girl, 14

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
A Wilmington, Delaware man is facing eight years behind bars for crossing state lines to Pennsylvania to have sex with whom he believed was a 14-year-old girl. "She" was actually an undercover special agent.
A Wilmington, Delaware man is facing eight years behind bars for crossing state lines to Pennsylvania to have sex with whom he believed was a 14-year-old girl. "She" was actually an undercover special agent. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Wilmington, Delaware man is facing eight years behind bars for crossing state lines to Pennsylvania to have sex with whom he believed was a 14-year-old girl but was actually an undercover agent, authorities said.

Thomas Traumann, 53, began an online chat relationship through a social media website with the "girl" on Nov. 3, 2018, according to Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams.

Traumann repeatedly acknowledged that the “girl” was 14-years-old and made his intentions quite clear that he wanted to have a sexual encounter with her days later, Williams said.

He also knew what he was proposing was against the law, stating in part, “…I am a little concerned … I will go to jail because of your age," Williams said.

When Traumann traveled by car to meet up with the "girl" near "her" house in Pennsylvania on Nov. 5, 2018, he was taken into custody by law enforcement, Williams said.

“This defendant traveled here from out-of-state and was prepared to sexually assault a young, vulnerable child,” Williams said.

“I shudder to think what would have happened had Traumann connected online with an actual child rather than an undercover agent. We are grateful to our federal, state, and local partners who work relentlessly to identify and stop all those who would prey upon minor children.”

Traumann pleaded guilty to one count of interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct in October 2020.

He was subsequently sentenced to eight years and three months in prison, ten years of supervised release, and a $25,000 fine by United States District Court Judge Gene E.K. Pratter.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Josh A. Davison.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.