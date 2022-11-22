Man Accused Of Fatally Running Over Victim With Car In Philadelphia Fight

A Philadelphia man faces murder charges after he ran over another man during an argument, authorities say.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Comly Road on the city's far northeast side just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 for a report of a pedestrian-involved accident, the department told Daily Voice.

There, officers found 24-year-old Jason Corona of Fredericksburg, Virginia badly wounded. He was rushed to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died from his injuries at 3 a.m., police said.

Investigators determined Corona was intentionally run over by a man with whom he had an argument, officials said. The suspect fled the scene northbound on Roosevelt Boulevard in a silver car, they added.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, 22-year-old Frederick Falcon surrendered to police in connection with Corona's death, the department said.

He's charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle, and related counts, according to police. State court records for Falcon's case were not immediately available.

