Lower Southampton PD Seek ID For Woman Who Allegedly Cashed In Faulty $400 Lottery Ticket

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
The woman who Lower Southampton police believe cashed in a $400 counterfeit lottery ticket.
The woman who Lower Southampton police believe cashed in a $400 counterfeit lottery ticket. Photo Credit: Lower Southampton Police Department

Police in Lower Southampton are seeking the public's help identifying a woman who they say cashed in a faulty $400 lottery ticket.

When a woman entered an unnamed business in Feasterville to try her hand at some lottery machines, she cashed in a $1 ticket and left the store on Feb. 20, Lower Southampton police said.

She then went back into the store a short time later, but this time claimed she won $400 and provided the ticket to an "inexperienced employee," police said.

After the woman left with her winnings, it was discovered that she provided a counterfeit ticket, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the identity of the woman to call the Lower Southampton Township Police Department at (215)-357-1235 or submit a tip on the CRIMEWATCH website.

