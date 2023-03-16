'Known Fentanyl Trafficker' Busted At Bensalem Motel, Cops Claim

An accused drug dealer sits in a Bucks County jail cell after police say they caught him at a Bensalem motel with guns, cash, and narcotics.

Basheon Johnson, a 36-year-old Bristol resident, is charged with drug possession with intent to deliver and illegal firearm possession, said Bensalem police. He is also wanted by the Sheriff's Office for an outstanding warrant, the department noted.

Township police's Special Investigations Unit had tracked Johnson down to the Penn Lodge Motel, 4331 Lincoln Highway, and executed a raid at his room on Tuesday, March 14, authorities said.

At the scene, investigators said they recovered 18 bags of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, an ounce of crack cocaine, $2,300 in cash, and a 9mm pistol. Law enforcement claimed Johnson is "known to police for trafficking fentanyl in Bensalem and Bristol Township."

The 36-year-old was remanded to the county lockup in lieu of 10 percent of his $100,000 bail, authorities added. His preliminary hearing before Judge Joseph P. Falcone is scheduled for March 22, state court filings show.

