Hours-Long Armed Standoff Ends Peacefully In Newtown

A standoff with an armed man in a Newtown Township residence ended without injury on Friday, officials said.

It happened on the 300 block of West Hanover Street in the early morning hours on April 7, Newtown police wrote in a release. A man inside a home was said to be armed with a shotgun and refused officers' commands to come outside, the department said.

The other people in the home were removed and police initiated "'barricaded person' protocol," authorities said. Nearby properties were also evacuated and police shut down a stretch of Richboro Road for part of the morning, they added.

At about noon, "after several hours of negotiation," the man surrendered to police without incident, according to the release. He was taken to a "medical facility" for unspecified treatment, and criminal charges are pending, police said.

"As a result of police action, there were no reported injuries to the offender, the public, or to the police officers," the department noted.

