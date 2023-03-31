Contact Us
Gunpoint Kidnapping Under Investigation In Northeast Philly

Mac Bullock
The suspect vehicle in the March 31 Summerdale kidnapping.
The suspect vehicle in the March 31 Summerdale kidnapping. Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

A 48-year-old man walking down a Philadelphia street was kidnapped at gunpoint, forced into a vehicle, and whisked away in the early morning hours on Friday, say city police. 

The victim was on the 900 block of East Godfrey Avenue in Summerdale at about 2:10 a.m. on March 31 when the suspects approached, the department said in a release. 

Armed with handguns, the suspects forced the man into their black SUV and took off eastbound on Godfrey, police investigators said. 

Authorities released images of the suspect vehicle, possibly a newer model Ford Explorer. One suspect was described as a thin man in dark clothes and white socks, while the other is said to be a "medium/thin" man with dark clothes and a white undershirt. 

The department's Special Victims Unit is investigating, authorities said.  

