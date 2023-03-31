Gunpoint Kidnapping Under Investigation In Northeast Philly

A 48-year-old man walking down a Philadelphia street was kidnapped at gunpoint, forced into a vehicle, and whisked away in the early morning hours on Friday, say city police.

The victim was on the 900 block of East Godfrey Avenue in Summerdale at about 2:10 a.m. on March 31 when the suspects approached, the department said in a release.

Armed with handguns, the suspects forced the man into their black SUV and took off eastbound on Godfrey, police investigators said.

Authorities released images of the suspect vehicle, possibly a newer model Ford Explorer. One suspect was described as a thin man in dark clothes and white socks, while the other is said to be a "medium/thin" man with dark clothes and a white undershirt.

The department's Special Victims Unit is investigating, authorities said.

