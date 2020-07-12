Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
GOTCHA! Bucks County Man Nabbed In Theft Of Firearm, Jewelry From Local Home

Cecilia Levine
Justin Alexander Cutler
Justin Alexander Cutler Photo Credit: Warminster PD/CrimeWatchPA

Police have charged a 41-year-old man with stealing a firearm and jewelry from a Bucks County home in September, authorities said Monday.

On Sept. 18, police responded to a Villa Drive home Warminster Township, where a resident said a 9 mm pistol and several jewelry items had been stolen, Warminster Township police said.

Warminster police were able to track the sales of the jewelry and identify Justin Alexander Cutler, of Warminster, who was also found responsible for the theft of the firearm, police said.

Cutler was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, sale or transfer of firearms, criminal use of communication facilities and conspiracy, authorities said.

He was arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Source: Warminster Township PD via CrimeWatchPA

