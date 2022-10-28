Footage Released Of Philadelphia Homicide Suspects

Four teenagers are wanted in connection with a murder in Philadelphia early this year, authorities have announced.

Philly police are seeking the youths as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man on the 2500 block of North 28th Street on Jan. 2, they said in a release.

The teens were caught on security footage standing together before separating into groups of two, and walking from the 2500 block of Oakdale Street to 2500 N. 28th Street, police said.

Suspect one is described as a thin black male aged 14 to 18, wearing a black coat with reflective writing across the back and an emblem on the left chest, black pants, and dark New Balance running shoes. He was armed with a 9 mm pistol, police added.

Suspect two is described as a thin black male aged 14 to 18, wearing a light-colored hood, black pants, and light-colored sneakers.

Suspect three is described as a thin black male aged 14 to 18, taller than the others, wearing a black ski mask, a gray, hooded wind breaker with white sleeves, and black pants.

Suspect four is described as a "short, stocky" black male wearing a black hood and black pants with no mask and dark, New Balance sneakers.

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. To leave an anonymous tip, call or text 215-686-8477, or click here to submit a tip online.

