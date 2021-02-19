Fire Crews Tackle Chalfont Garage Blaze During Snowstorm

Fire crews tackled a garage blaze in Chalfont Borough, Bucks County during Thursday's snowstorm, authorities said.

The Chalfont Fire Company responded to the fire around 11:45 a.m. at 130 N. Main St, according to a Facebook post.

Firefighters spent about two hours extinguishing the blaze.

The Chalfont Fire Company was assisted by the Doylestown Fire Company, Warrington Township Emergency Services, the Midway Volunteer Fire Company, Hartsville Fire Company, the Fire Department of Montgomery Township, the Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company, and North Penn Goodwill Service.

