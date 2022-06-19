Filipino Government Attorney Shot Dead In Philadelphia Uber With Mom

A 36-year-old government attorney from the Philippines was shot in the head and killed during a trip to Philadelphia this weekend, the country's consulate general confirmed.

John Albert Laylo was in the back of an Uber with his mom when nearly 15 shots were fired into the rear window and driver's side of the car at 38th and Spruce Streets around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, police said.

Laylo was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition, and died Sunday morning after being on life support, police said. The incident was random and possibly a road-rage incident, authorities said.

Laylo and his mom, Leah, were set to fly out to Chicago after their stay in Philly. Leah penned a tribute to her son on Facebook.

"My son has a lot of dreams a lot of plans, hopes and everything! He’s gone now," she wrote.

"I can’t explain the pain the heaviness I have in my heart. It took me hours to post this because still I can’t believe this happened!"

