Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Federal Investigation Focuses On Police Chief In PA: Report

Nicole Acosta
Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney
Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney Photo Credit: Facebook/Falls Township Police Department

A police chief in Bucks County has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the performance of his duties, 6abc reports.

Nelson Whitney "received a federal grand jury subpoena seeking his cooperation in a federal investigation," following a vote of no confidence by the Police Association of Falls Township (PAFT), Whitney's attorney told the outlet.

Lieutenant Henry Ward will reportedly act as the interim chief.

