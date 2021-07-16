Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: DOUBLE SUICIDE: Men From NJ, PA Dead Found Dead At Gianni Versace's Former Mansion In Miami
Police & Fire

Falls Township Teacher's Aide Charged With Sexual Assault Of 14-Year-Old Student

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Jennilynne M. Derolf
Jennilynne M. Derolf Photo Credit: Falls Township Police Department

A Falls Township teacher's aide was hit with multiple sexual assault charges Thursday for having a relationship with a 14-year-old student, authorities said.

Jennilynne M. Derolf, 38, was charged with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault and institutional sexual assault, and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors, according to the Falls Township Police Department and Bucks County District Attorney's office.

An investigation into Derolf began on July 13 when the victim's grandmother told Falls Township officers that she discovered that her grandson was having a sexual relationship with his teacher's aide at Valley Day School on Allendale Drive, authorities said.

The boy told detectives that the relationship began with them messaging each other discreetly on a cellphone messaging app and then meeting at Falls Township Park, police said.

In early June, their meetings became romantic, he added.

The boy said they had sexual intercourse three times in July, twice in the area of the Levittown Lake in Tullytown Borough, and once near a baseball field in Bristol Township, authorities said.

Derolf was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jan Vislosky and was sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10 percent of $900,000 bail.

The case was investigated by Falls Township Detectives Stephen Reeves and John Vella and has been assigned for prosecution to Deputy District Attorney Matthew Lannetti.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.