Falls Township Teacher's Aide Charged With Sexual Assault Of 14-Year-Old Student

A Falls Township teacher's aide was hit with multiple sexual assault charges Thursday for having a relationship with a 14-year-old student, authorities said.

Jennilynne M. Derolf, 38, was charged with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault and institutional sexual assault, and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors, according to the Falls Township Police Department and Bucks County District Attorney's office.

An investigation into Derolf began on July 13 when the victim's grandmother told Falls Township officers that she discovered that her grandson was having a sexual relationship with his teacher's aide at Valley Day School on Allendale Drive, authorities said.

The boy told detectives that the relationship began with them messaging each other discreetly on a cellphone messaging app and then meeting at Falls Township Park, police said.

In early June, their meetings became romantic, he added.

The boy said they had sexual intercourse three times in July, twice in the area of the Levittown Lake in Tullytown Borough, and once near a baseball field in Bristol Township, authorities said.

Derolf was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jan Vislosky and was sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10 percent of $900,000 bail.

The case was investigated by Falls Township Detectives Stephen Reeves and John Vella and has been assigned for prosecution to Deputy District Attorney Matthew Lannetti.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.