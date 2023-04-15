Ex-BF Brutally Stabs 37-Year-Old Woman, 5-Year-Old Girl: Philadelphia PD

A Philadelphia has been charged with stabbing his ex-girlfriend and a 5-year-old girl, leaving both in critical condition.

The victims were found laying on the ground "covered in blood" on the 1800 block of North 20th Street in the evening hours on Tuesday, April 10, Daily Voice has reported.

The adult victim, 37, was rushed to Temple Hospital while the child was taken to Saint Christopher's, and each underwent emergency surgery for serious injuries, authorities have said.

Now, 28-year-old Sean Tucker is accused of carrying out the attack, Philly police say. He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related counts, according to the department.

Court records for Tucker's case were not immediately available Saturday, April 15.

