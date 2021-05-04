Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
'Dangerously Insane': Facebook Slams PA Man Accused Of BBQing Dog, Lighting $100 Bills On Fire

by Nicole Acosta & Cecilia Levine
Nikolay Lukyanchikov
Nikolay Lukyanchikov Photo Credit: Nikolay Lukyanchikov Facebook

A 49-year-old Pennsylvania man was "incredibly intoxicated" and burning $100 bills in a fire pit after shooting his dog then putting it on a hot barbecue grill, recent news reports say.

Northampton Township officers responding to reports of an open fire found Nikolay Lukyanchikov sitting on a bench at his Holly Knoll Drive home near a fire pit and burning couch with a gun setting $100 bills on fire with lighter fluid, according to an affidavit obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Once the fire was out, officers noticed an animal -- later determined to be Lukyanchikov's dog -- badly burned on top of a small metal charcoal grill, police said.

Lukyanchikov’s roommate reportedly told police she had heard gunshots from his room earlier that day, and that he had admitted to her that he shot his dog with his 9mm Beretta handgun and hid it outside, The Inquirer says.

Authorities recovered the gun after walking through a bloody hallway in the home, where they found bullet holes in a bedroom, the outlet reports.

It was unclear if any of the dogs in a photo posted to Lukyanchikov's Facebook page in 2017 was killed.

Animal activists began commenting on the photo following Lukyanchikov's arrest

"I know what I want to say, but facebook would probably kick me off," one person wrote. 

"So, lets just stick to, you're dangerously insane, and I hope you're convicted of everything the courts can get you on, and that you spend the rest of your life in prison."

"I think that he should be shot and roasted like that poor dog," another said.

Lukyanchikov was taken into custody and was subsequently sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at $1 million.

Nikolay Lukyanchikov

Northampton Township Police Department

