DA: Bristol Duo In Custody After Shooting Group Including 4-Year-Old Girl

A Bristol duo is in custody for their alleged involvement in a shooting that bypassed a group of people, including a 4-year-old child, in 2019, authorities said.

Sysco Schruby, 21, intended to shoot 28-year-old William Flemming, when he fired off several rounds at Flemming's 4-year-old child and three others who were congregated around an SUV on Nov. 22, 2019, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Schruby reportedly encountered Flemming at the Rodeway Inn on Green Lane in Bristol, and were engaged in conversation, the DA's office said.

Surveillance video showed Schruby leaving and getting into the rear passenger's seat of a silver Honda Accord, which then drove past Flemming’s parked green GMC Envoy, authorities said.

There, Flemming was standing with his girlfriend, his 4-year-old child, and three others individuals, the DA's office said. Flemming can be seen running after Schruby’s car and firing several shots in that direction, the DA's office said.

The footage also showed Schruby firing back, the DA's office said.

Schruby was taken into custody on March 12 and faces several counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and two firearms violations, which were presented by Supervising Judge Raymond F. McHugh.

He is expected to be arraigned the same day.

Flemming is facing charges of carrying a firearm without a license and reckless endangerment.

Flemming was arraigned on March 8 by Magisterial District Judge Kevin P. Wagner and his bail was set at $150,000.

The case was investigated by the Bristol Township Police Department and Bucks County Detectives and is assigned for the prosecution to Deputy District Attorney Edward M. Louka.

