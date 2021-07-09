Bucks Meth Ring Leader Sentenced To Up To 20 Years In Prison

A man accused of leading a methamphetamine ring in his Bucks County home was sentenced Tuesday to nine to 20 years in state prison, authorities said.

Gary Lynn Moyer, 72, of Dublin, ran the operation out of his home on Cherry Lane and had six people gather items and ingredients required to manufacture methamphetamine, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

They delivered the items to Moyer, and some acted as lookouts while he "cooked" the methamphetamine, authorities said.

Each member of the ring was seen on several occasions going to Moyer’s home after buying precursor chemicals such as ephedrine from area pharmacies, the DA's office said.

Ephedrine is the main precursor chemical in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Security footage obtained from pharmacy counters where the purchases were made, confirmed the visits, authorities said.

The operation was dismantled in June 2020 when all seven participants were arrested.

The investigation found that Moyer paid his co-defendants in methamphetamine. They also purchased enough medication containing ephedrine to produce nearly 2,000 grams of methamphetamine, the DA's office said.

Moyer pleaded guilty on May 13 to operating a methamphetamine lab, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, knowingly possessing ephedrine, conspiracy, and other counts related to the organized production and sale of the drug.

Moyer is the last of the seven to be sentenced.

Others who have been sentenced are:

Lisa M. Hilbert, 51, of Long Pond (Monroe County), was sentenced to six to 12 years in state prison.

Teresa Ann Truitt, 60, of Dublin, was sentenced to three to seven years in state prison.

Harold Roger Bickley, 62, of Perkasie, was sentenced to four to eight years in state prison.

Annette Bickley, 58, of Perkasie, was sentenced to three and a half to seven years in state prison.

Donna Rapoli, 57, of Easton (Northampton County) 11.5 to 23 months in county prison.

Christopher Ryan Clemmer, 40, of Dublin, 45 to 90 months in state prison.

"This is exactly the type of high-level narco-producing and trafficking organization we intended to target for elimination when we created our elite Bucks County Drug Strike Force," DA Matt Weintraub said.

"As a result of their dedication to the mission of public safety and in cooperation with local law enforcement, this meth ring has been completely erased from existence."

The Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force and the Bedminster Township Police Department investigated the case, along with the Dublin Borough Police Department, the Quakertown Borough Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Lab Team, and Homeland Security Investigations.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Thomas C. Gannon.

