Bucks Man Busted With Child Porn In Sneaky Way: Report

Nicole Acosta
A 38-year-old Bucks County man was arrested for uploading child porn onto a messaging app and saving it on his devices.
A 38-year-old Bucks County man was arrested for uploading child porn onto a messaging app and saving it on his devices. Photo Credit: Pixabay user Geralt

A 38-year-old Bucks County man was arrested for uploading child porn onto a messaging app and saving it on his devices, LevittownNow reports.

William Henry Brown III sent videos of child porn onto his Kik account in June, the outlet says. Local and federal authorities worked with Verizon to trace the user's account to a Bristol Township home where Brown lived.

Multiple child porn files were recovered on Brown's cell phone and computer during a July 13 raid, according to the outlet.

