Bucks County Woman Killed In Northampton County Crash On Xmas Day: Coroner

Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock
Michele Gardner, 46, of Riegelsville Borough, was hit by a car in on Route 33 Northampton County and killed on Christmas Day.
A Bucks County woman has died after being hit by a car in Northampton County on Christmas Day, officials say. 

Michele Gardner, 46, of Riegelsville Borough, was rushed to the emergency room at St. Luke's Hospital's Anderson Campus on Dec. 25 after being struck by a car near mile marker 3.6 on State Route 33, said county Coroner Zachary Lysek. 

Her cause of death is multiple traumatic injuries, and the manner of death is pending the results of an investigation, the coroner added. 

Officials have not named the driver of the car that hit Gardner, nor have they indicated if charges will be filed in the 46-year-old's death. 

