Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Bucks County Police Investigating String Of Identity Theft Scams Involving Fake Deliverymen

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
A reference photo of a blue Honda Pilot. Photo Credit: Bedminster Township Police Department
A reference photo of a blue Hyundai Sonata. Photo Credit: Bedminster Township Police Department

Police in Bucks County are investigating a string of identity theft scams involving delivery couriers, authorities said.

Bedminster residents told police that they have received packages at their doorstep addressed to them or a different name. 

Soon after, an unknown person wearing apparel for a delivery company (Amazon, FedEx, etc.) arrives advising that the package was delivered by mistake and they request to take the package, Bedminster Township police said.

A resident on Sweetbriar Road received three packages with their name and address affixed in December, police said.

Shortly afterwards, a "Hispanic female in her 20’s, wearing a FedEx shirt, driving a blue Honda Pilot" arrived and took two of the three packages, police said.

Later that day, a fourth package arrived and the victim received a phone call from a person claiming to be a representative of AT&T and told the resident that there was a mistake with an order and the delivery was not for them, police said. The unknown person stated someone would be out to pick it up. 

AT&T confirmed there were four fraudulent purchases of iPhones using the victim's identity, police said.

This month, another resident on Elephant Road received a FedEx package addressed to a person who has not lived at their home for several years, police said.

Shortly afterwards, a "Hispanic male wearing an Amazon vest arrived in a blue Hyundai Sonata" requesting the package, and told the resident that it was for his friend "Mark," police said.

The man apparently did not know "Mark's" last name, police said.

The package contacted an iPhone, police said.

Also this month, a resident on Saddlery Drive received a bill for the purchase of two iPhones from Verizon Wireless that he did not authorize, police said.

Police suspect that the incident may be related to the other parcel thefts.

Police say that it is unknown how many times if any, this has occurred without the knowledge of property owners. 

Police are encouraging any who has observed suspicious activity matching the incident description involving AT&T or Verizon deliveries, to call the Bedminster Township Police Department Dispatcher at (215)-328-8515 before providing the delivery to anyone. 

They are also asking the public to contact Corporal Nicholas Virnelson at nvirnelson@bedminsterpd.com or (215)-795-2972 ext. 2) and/or Officer Stephen Pekach at spekach@bedminsterpd.com (215)-795-2972 ext.4) with any additional information, vehicle descriptions, suspect descriptions, or photographs that would assist the investigation.

