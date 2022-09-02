Bob Saget Cause Of Death Revealed

Sources have confirmed the cause of death for Bob Saget.

The comic and actor died of a brain bleed and is believed to have hit his head on an object at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 9, TMZ reports. He was 65 years old.

Saget, a suburban Philadelphia native, had a bruise on the back of his head and likely did not know the severity of his injury when he got under his covers and went to bed, authorities tell TMZ.

The toxicology report did not indicate any narcotics in his system, the outlet said.

