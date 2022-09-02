Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Cremated Ashes Gone From SUV Stolen Outside Bergen Funeral Home
Police & Fire

Bob Saget Cause Of Death Revealed

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Bob Saget
Bob Saget Photo Credit: Behind The Velvet Rope TV (Wikimedia Commons)

Sources have confirmed the cause of death for Bob Saget.

The comic and actor died of a brain bleed and is believed to have hit his head on an object at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 9, TMZ reports. He was 65 years old.

Saget, a suburban Philadelphia native, had a bruise on the back of his head and likely did not know the severity of his injury when he got under his covers and went to bed, authorities tell TMZ.

The toxicology report did not indicate any narcotics in his system, the outlet said.

Click here for more from TMZ.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.