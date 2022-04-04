8th Grader Killed In After-School Ambush: Report

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed while walking home from his Philadelphia school on Monday, April 4, CBS3 reports.

The unidentified eighth-grader from Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School was shot four times around 2:45 p.m. on the 2200 block of North 15th Street and taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died, the outlet says citing local police.

Police believe he was ambushed, but no arrests have been made, according to the outlet.

