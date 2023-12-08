Philly Man Sells 1K+ Fentanyl Pills In Bucks Co. Every Month Since 2021: DA

Brian Franklin, 24, is being held on a $9 million bail bond on multiple charges related to drug trafficking, prosecutors said.

Investigators believe Franklin had been distributing fentanyl pills pressed to look like Percocets since May 2021. Authorities said he was moving more than 1,000 of the pills into Bucks County every month.

Prosecutors said Franklin took payment through a mobile app and claim that transcripts show he made almost $60,000 through the alleged scheme.

During the investigation, police said they found more than 1,800 pills in Bucks County that could be linked to Franklin.

The 24-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 6, and unable to post 10 percent of his $9 million bail, court records show. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Frank W. Peranteau Sr. for his preliminary hearing on Dec. 13.

