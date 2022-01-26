Winning $5 Million Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Sold In Bucks County

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $5 million was sold in Bucks County.

The $5 Million Money Maker scratch-off was sold at Wawa on Street Road in Bensalem, state lottery officials said on Jan. 25.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$5 Million Money Maker is a $50 game that offers top prizes of $5 million.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

