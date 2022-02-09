Contact Us
100+ Philadelphians Return Home After Being Stranded In Aruba: Report

Nicole Acosta
Aruba
Aruba Photo Credit: DF7ZS Pixabay

More than 100 Philadelphians returned home Thursday, Sept. 1 after being stranded in Aruba for three days due to airline delays, 6abc reports.

American Airlines attributes flight delays to mechanical issues and pilot scheduling, according to the outlet. 

"There's nothing we could do," a passenger told the outlet.  "We've been totally in the hands of the airline."

The airline, which provided food vouchers among other unspecified accommodations, said it will be giving its passengers "goodwill compensation."

Click here for more from 6abc.

