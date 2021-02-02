1 Seriously Injured In I-95 Bensalem Crash

One person was seriously injured in a two-car crash on I-95 in Bensalem Tuesday morning.

The southbound lanes were closed between mile markers 36.6 and 34.5 as of 12 noon -- nearly 2.5 hours after the crash, PA State Trooper First Class Nathan T. Branosky told Daily Voice.

EMS treated the victim for unknown but serious injuries, Branosky said.

SP Trevose Patrol Unit and the Troop M Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit were investigating.

