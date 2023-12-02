Motive For Inmate Gino Hagenkotter's Escape May Be Related To Bucks County Ties: Reports

The 34-year-old serving a sentence at the Riverside Correctional Facility was supposed to be released to a transitional program this week, according to NBC Philadelphia and CBS News.

However, Hagenkotter's release was was rescheduled to April 2024 due to a retail theft incident out of Bucks County, the outlets said.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, the day he was supposed to be released, Hagenkotter escaped.

Serving time for theft and burglary a "minimum custody" inmate, Hagenkotter was on a work detail at an orchard outside the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center when he escaped. Here's how it went down.

According to Philadelphia Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney, Hagenkotter asked to use the bathroom but didn't return in a "sufficient" amount of time, an officer realized, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Surveillance footage captured Hagenkotter climbing a fence and escaping through the sanitation yard at the facility around 11:45 a.m.

The US Marshals Service has joined the search for Hagenkotter, who apparently does not have a history of violent crimes. Authorities said anyone who spots him should call 911.

Hagenkotter is the third inmate to have escaped from PICC this year. On May 7, homicide suspects Nasir Grant and Ameen Hurst broke out after allegedly cutting a hole in the recreation yard fence.

Grant was arrested on May 11 while Hurst spent 10 days on the run before US Marshals captured him on May 17, Daily Voice reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.